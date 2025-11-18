Pete Carroll: I continue to really believe in Geno Smith

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll had a more positive take on quarterback Geno Smith’s play against the Cowboys than Smith did after Monday night’s loss.

Smith said “I’ve just got to play better” in the wake of the 33-16 loss and said to “blame it on me” if the offense doesn’t play well enough to win a game. Smith was 27-of-42 for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception on Monday.

While Smith took a critical view, Carroll said in his Tuesday press conference that he “thought Geno played really well for the most part last night” and that his confidence in the quarterback has not wavered over the team’s 2-8 start to the season.

“I continue to really believe in him,” Carroll said. “I have no hesitation in telling you that. He’s an incredible player and he’s busting his tail, he’s working at it really hard. He has not backed off one step throughout the process. He’s gonna keep working it and he’ll come through for us. We just gotta help him out more and protect him better.”

Even if they agree that the Raiders allowed too much pressure on Monday night, others will take a dimmer view of Smith’s play but it doesn’t look like there’s going to be a change under center in Las Vegas anytime soon.