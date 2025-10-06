Pete Carroll: I’m processing 1-4 start poorly

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has coached a lot of games in both college and the NFL, but few of them have gone as poorly for his team as Sunday’s game in Indianapolis.

The Colts’ 40-6 win was the second-largest margin of defeat for a Carroll-coached team and it extended the team’s losing streak to four games. Three of those losses have come by double digits.

That’s not where Carroll expected to be after saying in the offseason that he expected the Raiders to be a winner right away and he said after the game that he’s not handling the poor run of play well.

“I’m processing it poorly to tell you the truth because I did expect to win right out of the chutes,” Carroll said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com.

Carroll said the Colts “outexecuted us” in all phases of the game and turnovers are a particularly glaring issue. Quarterback Geno Smith is the first player to throw nine interceptions in the first five games of a season since Zach Wilson in 2021 and that rate will have to slow down for the Raiders to have any real hope of turning things around in Carroll’s first season.