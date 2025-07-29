 Skip navigation
Pete Carroll on Christian Wilkins report: I have no comment to make

  
Published July 29, 2025 02:26 PM

In the wake of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins’ release from the Raiders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Wilkins “playfully went to kiss a teammate on top of his head.” The teammate then objected to that and filed a report with the club’s H.R. department.

Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll was asked in his Tuesday press conference if he had any comment on the report.

“Really, I don’t. I have no comment to make,” Carroll said. “We made a decision on what we’re doing and we’re moving with it. We’ll see how that all unveils itself in time.”

When the Raiders initially released Wilkins last week, Carroll said the team did not see a clear path forward to Wilkins’ return from injury.

Wilkins appeared in just five games last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury. He remained sidelined throughout the offseason, with Carroll previously terming the defensive tackle’s rehab as challenging.

A Dolphins first-round pick in 2019, Wilkins has registered 22.5 sacks, 45 tackles for loss, and 56 quarterback hits in his 86 career games.