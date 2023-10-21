Pete Carroll on Jamal Adams fine: “It’s a league issue and there’s nothing we can do about it”

The league opted not to fine Seahawks safety Jamal Adams for his interactions with the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant after Adams was removed from a Week 4 game against the Giants with a concussion. In Week 6, the NFL imposed a $50,000 fine for Adams’s behavior toward the UNC in connection with an evaluation of a teammate.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked about the situation by reporters on Friday. He did not have much to say.

“There was some exchange there that we’re totally regarding and respecting, but it’s a league issue and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Carroll said. “We’re going to support whatever the league says we’ve got to do here, and I know that Jamal will take care of it.”

Carroll said he has not seen video of the incident. Video has emerged on Twitter/X; if that’s it, Adams seems to be gesturing and yelling “He good! He good!” as the UNC was following receiver Jake Bobo to the blue medical tent. To the extent, however, that reports regarding the $50,000 fine suggested there was contact, the video would seem to be incomplete.

Even without contact, no player should be saying or doing anything to interfere, directly or indirectly, with the work of the UNC. They are there for the benefit of every player, to protect them against the real possibility of suffering a second brain injury while in the immediate aftermath of an initial brain injury. They should always be allowed to do their work without anyone impeding their efforts — especially not anyone other than the player being examined.

In this case, did Carroll even know any of it was happening?

“Well, sometimes I know what’s going on,” Carroll said.

If Carroll had known that Adams was giving the business to someone whose business it is to protect players from themselves, he surely would have done something to intervene and defuse the situation.

Moving forward, someone needs to make sure Adams understands where the line is when it comes to the UNC, and to always stay on the right side of it.

When Adams was facing a fine earlier this month, he quickly posted an apology. This time around, he has not done so yet. He should, and he should publicly commit moving forward to saying nothing at all to any UNC, except when he is answering questions while being evaluated by one for a potential concussion.