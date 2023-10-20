Jamal Adams fined $50,000 for actions toward concussion doctor on Sunday

Two weeks ago, the NFL decided not to fine Seahawks safety Jamal Adams after an incident with an independent doctor who examined him for a concussion. On Sunday, Adams again had a run-in with a doctor. This time the NFL didn’t let him off the hook.

Adams has been fined $50,000 for his actions toward the doctor in Sunday’s game against the Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Those actions included both Adams’ verbal comments to the doctor and inappropriate physical contact.

Part of the reason Adams wasn’t disciplined in the first incident is that he did have a concussion, and the league considered Adams’ apology and his statement that he wasn’t himself at the time because of the brain injury. This time, the doctor was checking on a teammate of Adams’, so he doesn’t have that excuse available to him.

Adams’ fine is almost four times as much as the NFL fined Packers linebacker Quay Adams last year when he shoved a trainer who was checking on an injured Lions player.

With this fine, Adams is on notice that the league is done tolerating him berating medical staff. If he does it again, a suspension would not be surprising.