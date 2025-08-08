Pete Carroll on return to Seattle: It was cool to be here, I loved it here

Pete Carroll’s return to Seattle ended in a weird fashion, as most likely could have predicted.

But after Daniel Carlson’s game-ending field goal attempt was blocked to have the game finish in a tie, Carroll told reporters that being back at Lumen Field as Raiders head coach wasn’t anything too wild.

“I’m sorry to tell you it wasn’t like something that was obvious. It’s a football game,” Carroll said in his press conference. “I’ve been fighting wars for other people my whole life, coaching. I mean, I was with my team and we were battling. It was cool to be here. I loved it here. I’ve always loved the whole experience that we had here all those years together and all of that. I don’t forget that. I don’t disrespect that one bit. But it didn’t translate to something crazy to me. It was just an opportunity to play in a great setting.

“Thanks to the league for putting us in this game. When they figured it out, it was a good idea. A good one to look forward to. I thought we handled it all right.”

Despite calling Lumen Field home for 14 seasons as Seahawks head coach, Carroll noted that the experience didn’t feel too weird for him at any moment.

“There [were] a couple times when guys made plays. I’m looking at the screen in the end zone. I thought that was our guys making the play. That did happen a couple times,” Carroll said with a smile.

The Raiders will be at home to play the 49ers next Saturday before taking on the Cardinals on the road to conclude their preseason on Aug. 23.