 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
nbc_pft_ratingholdins_250808.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
nbc_pft_ratingholdins_250808.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pete Carroll on return to Seattle: It was cool to be here, I loved it here

  
Published August 8, 2025 10:28 AM

Pete Carroll’s return to Seattle ended in a weird fashion, as most likely could have predicted.

But after Daniel Carlson’s game-ending field goal attempt was blocked to have the game finish in a tie, Carroll told reporters that being back at Lumen Field as Raiders head coach wasn’t anything too wild.

“I’m sorry to tell you it wasn’t like something that was obvious. It’s a football game,” Carroll said in his press conference. “I’ve been fighting wars for other people my whole life, coaching. I mean, I was with my team and we were battling. It was cool to be here. I loved it here. I’ve always loved the whole experience that we had here all those years together and all of that. I don’t forget that. I don’t disrespect that one bit. But it didn’t translate to something crazy to me. It was just an opportunity to play in a great setting.

“Thanks to the league for putting us in this game. When they figured it out, it was a good idea. A good one to look forward to. I thought we handled it all right.”

Despite calling Lumen Field home for 14 seasons as Seahawks head coach, Carroll noted that the experience didn’t feel too weird for him at any moment.

“There [were] a couple times when guys made plays. I’m looking at the screen in the end zone. I thought that was our guys making the play. That did happen a couple times,” Carroll said with a smile.

The Raiders will be at home to play the 49ers next Saturday before taking on the Cardinals on the road to conclude their preseason on Aug. 23.