SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Pete Carroll “really disappointed” after a bad night for the Raiders

  
Published November 18, 2025 04:26 AM

Raiders coach Pete Carroll didn’t have a lot of answers for what went wrong in his team’s 33-16 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.

“This was a rough night,” Carroll said. “We were excited about the chance to go after these guys and go get ‘em.”

Carroll said he was expecting his defense to play better and was dismayed by a stretch of four consecutive possessions on which the Cowboys scored touchdowns.

“I was really disappointed we couldn’t stop them more,” Carroll said. “It was a very difficult night for us. Sorry about it. I feel bad.”

After Carroll has emphasized establishing the run this season, Las Vegas had 236 passing yards and just 27 rushing yards. But Carroll said he’s not worried about a balanced offense right now.

“I don’t really care about pleasing people with our run-pass mix. I just want to move the football,” Carroll said.

Asked by reporters about prioritizing developing young players over the remainder of the season, Carroll said he focuses only on getting better each day.

“That’s your guys way of thinking. Our thinking is we’re trying to win games,” Carroll said.

That’s something the 2-8 Raiders haven’t done enough of during Carroll’s first season as their head coach.