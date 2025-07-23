Pete Carroll: Timeline for Christian Wilkins’ return is “still uncertain”

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp after undergoing season-ending foot surgery in 2024.

At this point, it’s unclear when Wilkins might be able to get on the field.

“It’s still uncertain,” head coach Pete Carroll said in his Tuesday press conference. “We sort of have to wait it out.”

Wilkins, 29, is slated to be a significant piece of Las Vegas’ defense, helping anchor the defensive front along with edge rusher Maxx Crosby. But Wilkins was recently spotted wearing a walking boot, highlighting his long recovery process heading into 2025.