Peter Skoronski progressing after appendectomy, hopes to return as soon as possible

Titans first-round pick Peter Skoronski is back at the team’s facility, but his return to the field remains up in the air.

Skoronski did not play the last two weeks because he had an emergency appendectomy heading into Week Two, but the left guard said he’s “definitely made a ton of strides” as the Titans head toward this weekend’s game against the Bengals. That progress has not gotten to the point of setting a return timetable, which Skoronski admits is frustrating for a player in the first stages of his professional career.

“It is definitely frustrating,” Skoronski said, via the team’s website. “As a young guy you want to get as many live [reps] as you can, and missing games like this sucks for me. So that’s definitely frustrating, because you want to be on the field as soon as possible. But you also don’t want to be out there in a position where you can’t do the right thing for your team, perform for your team. So, it’s just trying to find that balance. . . . I want to be back at soon as possible.”

Skoronski is working to rebuild strength and stamina after the extended layoff and then attention will turn toward a return to the field.