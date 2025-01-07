 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year's resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
PFT 2024 awards start tomorrow

  
Published January 6, 2025 11:07 PM

The official 2024 awards, as determined by the Associated Press, will be unveiled during Super Bowl week. The official PFT awards don’t require that much of a wait.

Starting tomorrow and continuing until I find the time to write up the entry for each one, we’ll unveil the official, annual PFT awards.

The categories are offensive rookie of the year, defensive rookie of the year, assistant coach of the year, coach of the year, comeback player of the year, executive of the year, defensive player of the year, offensive player of the year, and MVP.

We’re adding a new one this year — most improved player. By next year, the official AP awards possibly will include that one. We decided not to wait.

And now, sit back and wait for the awards to be awarded.

Actually, you should do other things while waiting. They won’t all be announced until Saturday, ideally before the first playoff game kicks off.