PFT 2024 awards start tomorrow

The official 2024 awards, as determined by the Associated Press, will be unveiled during Super Bowl week. The official PFT awards don’t require that much of a wait.

Starting tomorrow and continuing until I find the time to write up the entry for each one, we’ll unveil the official, annual PFT awards.

The categories are offensive rookie of the year, defensive rookie of the year, assistant coach of the year, coach of the year, comeback player of the year, executive of the year, defensive player of the year, offensive player of the year, and MVP.

We’re adding a new one this year — most improved player. By next year, the official AP awards possibly will include that one. We decided not to wait.

And now, sit back and wait for the awards to be awarded.

Actually, you should do other things while waiting. They won’t all be announced until Saturday, ideally before the first playoff game kicks off.