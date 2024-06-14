 Skip navigation
PFT Live annual hiatus starts now

  
Published June 14, 2024 10:07 AM

This morning, we wrapped the latest season of PFT Live. I don’t know which number it was.

The show launched in January 2011 as a web-only lunchtime production. It migrated to radio and expanded to three hours a few years later. Then, it moved to the early-morning slot. At first, one hour was simulcast on NBCSN, then two.

For several years now, the show has streamed exclusively on Peacock, with audio on SiriusXM 85. Also, the show appears in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports Action (which becomes Sky Sports NFL during football season), the podcast is available wherever podcasts can be found, and clips are both posted on YouTube and embedded here.

Every summer, we take a break. Sometimes, it’s four or five weeks. This year, we’re standing down until the Olympics (a fairly big deal for NBC) are over.

Some of the folks who regularly consume PFT Live think that means we’re shutting down completely. We won’t be. We’ll continue to post content here every single day (as we have for more than 20 years), and I’ll be doing #PFTPM videos on most weekdays.

So we’re not going anywhere. Even if I will find time in the coming weeks to do things I won’t have time to do once camps open. The Father of Mine sequel needs to be proofread more closely than the Chiefs’ latest Super Bowl ring. And I might buy the building where the bar from Father of Mine was located. And I’ll keep trying to get you to buy Father of Mine from time to time.

Regardless, we’ll be here. Like we always are. Hopefully, you’ll stick around, too.