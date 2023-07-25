PFT Live plays the Crossover Grid, live

We had some fun on Tuesday’s PFT Live. Well, we always have fun, but we had a little more fun today.

Chris Simms and I played the Crossover Grid.

It’s a nine-square game that tests your NFL knowledge in ways it never has been tested, drawing lines from players and teams and eras and accomplishments.

Simms and I came up with answers for each of the nine squares. You should try it yourself, before watching our effort to come up with names.

Jared at Crossover Grid posts a new one every day. I love it, and I hate it. But I can’t stop playing it, every single day.