Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end
Florida Panthers (4) Vs Boston Bruins (3) At TD Garden (OT)
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September

nbc_dps_bronnyhospitalized_230725.jpg
USC’s James suffers cardiac arrest at practice
nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end
Florida Panthers (4) Vs Boston Bruins (3) At TD Garden (OT)
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September

nbc_dps_bronnyhospitalized_230725.jpg
USC’s James suffers cardiac arrest at practice
nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PFT Live plays the Crossover Grid, live

  By
  Mike Florio,
  By
  Mike Florio
  
Published July 25, 2023 11:24 AM

We had some fun on Tuesday’s PFT Live. Well, we always have fun, but we had a little more fun today.

Chris Simms and I played the Crossover Grid.

It’s a nine-square game that tests your NFL knowledge in ways it never has been tested, drawing lines from players and teams and eras and accomplishments.

Simms and I came up with answers for each of the nine squares. You should try it yourself, before watching our effort to come up with names.

Jared at Crossover Grid posts a new one every day. I love it, and I hate it. But I can’t stop playing it, every single day.