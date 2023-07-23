 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Robinson
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Jaylen Sneed, sophomore linebacker coming off a notable role in the Gator Bowl
Terry McLaurin
2023 Washington Commanders Fantasy Preview
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm200_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Lyles breaks Bolt’s record with world lead 200m
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstage1hl_230723.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1
oly_atw400h_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Bol dominates Diamond League London 400m hurdles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Robinson
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Jaylen Sneed, sophomore linebacker coming off a notable role in the Gator Bowl
Terry McLaurin
2023 Washington Commanders Fantasy Preview
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm200_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Lyles breaks Bolt’s record with world lead 200m
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstage1hl_230723.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1
oly_atw400h_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Bol dominates Diamond League London 400m hurdles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PFT Live returns from 2023 hiatus on Monday

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 23, 2023 10:48 AM

It’s been 37 days. Tomorrow, we’re back.

PFT Live returns from the annual slow-time hiatus (this year, five weeks) on Monday, with no days off (unless we have a day off) until the next hiatus.

At 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and SiriusXM 85, Chris Simms and I will be back for two full hours of football talk. Simms will be around for four days per week, as usual. (During football season, he may or may not be on Monday’s show.) Peter King or others (Myles Simmons, Charean Williams) will handle Fridays.

And, presumably, we’ll return to British and Irish airwaves on Sky Sports Action, which becomes Sky Sports NFL during the season.

For 2023, we supplemented the PFT Live hiatus with 24 episodes of #PFTPM during the 25 days of the break. We’re currently deciding whether to make #PFTPM a weekly exercise, and we’re focusing on picking the right day to do it.

Tuesday is currently is the leader in the clubhouse. Or the leaderhouse, as Simms would say. And has said. And will say again.

He’ll be saying that and plenty of other intentionally or accidentally funny stuff on Monday morning. Join us then, or check out the podcast. Or visit the clips that make their way to YouTube or right here, attached to our various copy-paste-snarky-comment blurbs.