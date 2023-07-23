PFT Live returns from 2023 hiatus on Monday

It’s been 37 days. Tomorrow, we’re back.

PFT Live returns from the annual slow-time hiatus (this year, five weeks) on Monday, with no days off (unless we have a day off) until the next hiatus.

At 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and SiriusXM 85, Chris Simms and I will be back for two full hours of football talk. Simms will be around for four days per week, as usual. (During football season, he may or may not be on Monday’s show.) Peter King or others (Myles Simmons, Charean Williams) will handle Fridays.

And, presumably, we’ll return to British and Irish airwaves on Sky Sports Action, which becomes Sky Sports NFL during the season.

For 2023, we supplemented the PFT Live hiatus with 24 episodes of #PFTPM during the 25 days of the break. We’re currently deciding whether to make #PFTPM a weekly exercise, and we’re focusing on picking the right day to do it.

Tuesday is currently is the leader in the clubhouse. Or the leaderhouse, as Simms would say. And has said. And will say again.

He’ll be saying that and plenty of other intentionally or accidentally funny stuff on Monday morning. Join us then, or check out the podcast. Or visit the clips that make their way to YouTube or right here, attached to our various copy-paste-snarky-comment blurbs.