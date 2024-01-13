PFT’s 2023 NFL offensive player of the year: Christian McCaffrey

In some years, the NFL’s MVP and its offensive rookie of the year are one in the same. In other years, two different players win those prizes.

Since we’ve held MVP until the very end, it remains to be seen whether the 2023 offensive player of the year and the 2023 MVP are one in the same.

Regardless, the PFT offensive player of the year is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. In the internal PFT voting, he won the award by one point over Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards. He added 564 receiving yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. He has been arguably the most important player on the roster since the 49ers traded for him during the 2022 season.

Hill had 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. Until he suffered an ankle injury in December, he was on pace to obliterate the single-season receiving yardage record of 1,964 receiving yards set by Calvin Johnson in 2012 — and to become the first player in league history to gain 2,000 or more receiving yards.

Others receiving votes were Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The PFT 2023 MVP will be revealed in the morning.