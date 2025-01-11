 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PFT’s 2024 NFL defensive player of the year: Pat Surtain II

  
Published January 10, 2025 08:28 PM

The defensive player of the year often is a guy who gets a lot of sacks or a lot of interceptions. Broncos Patrick Surtain II did neither. He was still the finest defensive player in the NFL for the 2024 season.

And so Surtain is the PFT 2024 NFL defensive player of the year.

He had four interceptions for the season, including a 100-yard pick six. He had 11 passes defensed, made 45 tackles, forced a fumble, and recovered one.

His best work came against the best opposition he faced. As recently noted by the team’s official website, Surtain was targeted 16 times on 92 routes and allowed six catches for 56 yards, no touchdowns, and an 8.3 passer rating when covering five Pro Bowlers: Ravens receiver Zay Flowers, Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. He also had two interceptions while locking down that quintet of high-end pass-catchers.

The son of former Pro Bowl (and one-time first-team All-Pro) cornerback Patrick Surtain, the son is doing justice to his given name, and then some.

Others meriting consideration, and a mention here, are Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (14.0 sacks and an NFL-best 22 tackles for loss), Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (17.5 sacks, most in the NFL), Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (151 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks), and Texans cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. (five interceptions), and Lions safety Kerby Joseph (nine interceptions, most in the NFL).