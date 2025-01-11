PFT’s 2024 NFL defensive player of the year: Pat Surtain II

The defensive player of the year often is a guy who gets a lot of sacks or a lot of interceptions. Broncos Patrick Surtain II did neither. He was still the finest defensive player in the NFL for the 2024 season.

And so Surtain is the PFT 2024 NFL defensive player of the year.

He had four interceptions for the season, including a 100-yard pick six. He had 11 passes defensed, made 45 tackles, forced a fumble, and recovered one.

His best work came against the best opposition he faced. As recently noted by the team’s official website, Surtain was targeted 16 times on 92 routes and allowed six catches for 56 yards, no touchdowns, and an 8.3 passer rating when covering five Pro Bowlers: Ravens receiver Zay Flowers, Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. He also had two interceptions while locking down that quintet of high-end pass-catchers.

The son of former Pro Bowl (and one-time first-team All-Pro) cornerback Patrick Surtain, the son is doing justice to his given name, and then some.

Others meriting consideration, and a mention here, are Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (14.0 sacks and an NFL-best 22 tackles for loss), Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (17.5 sacks, most in the NFL), Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (151 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks), and Texans cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. (five interceptions), and Lions safety Kerby Joseph (nine interceptions, most in the NFL).