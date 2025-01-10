PFT’s 2025 NFL executive of the year: Adam Peters

Two years ago, the Commanders were one of the most dysfunctional organizations in football. Now, they’re in the midst of a stunning resurgence.

One of the people most responsible for that is G.M. Adam Peters. And so he is the PFT 2024 NFL executive of the year.

The first big hire made by new owner Josh Harris, Peters then found a proven head coach to turn the culture around and lead the team to a fresh start.

Free agency brought to town various new starters, from guard Nick Allegretti to center Tyler Biadasz to tight end Zach Ertz to linebacker Bobby Wagner to linebacker Frankie Luvu to safety Jeremy Chinn to defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. to defensive end Dorrance Armstrong to nickel back Noah Igbinoghene.

Then there’s the franchise quarterback drafted by Peters after the Bears took Caleb Williams with the first overall selection. While Williams could end up being great with the right support around him, Jayden Daniels is already there. And he’ll have a chance on Sunday night to write the first chapter of his postseason legacy after leading the Commanders to their first 12-win season since 1991.

Coming in a close second was Vikings G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who wisely walked away from players like quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive end Danielle Hunter and replaced them with quarterback Sam Darnold and linebackers Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, and Andrew Van Ginkel — for millions less in cash and cap commitments. The Vikings also added running back Aaron Jones, who instantly became the starter at the position.

Along the way, Adofo-Mensah scrambled to fill the void created by the season-ending knee injury suffered by left tackle Christian Darrisaw, trading for Cam Robinson.

The Vikings also might have added a future franchise quarterback in picking McCarthy. Thanks to Darnold’s performance, we might not find out for another year or two whether McCarthy has it.

And if Darnold’s pumpkin turn from Week 18 lingers into the postseason, the Vikings have Daniel Jones (who won a playoff game two years ago) ready to roll.

Other candidates for the award were Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman, Bills G.M. Brandon Beane, and Lions G.M. Brad Holmes. Each have established and maintained high-end contenders that are stocked with talent. And each made moves in 2024 aimed at trying to take things to the next level.