nbc_pft_marinharrisonsr_251104.jpg
Harrison Sr: Cardinals are ‘hard for me to watch’
nbc_pft_chasebrown_251104.jpg
Taylor hopes Brown learns from recent comments
nbc_pft_tradedeadline_251104.jpg
NFL trade deadline: Buy, sell or stay the course

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
PFT’s Week 10 2025 NFL power rankings

  
Published November 4, 2025 09:10 AM

1. Rams (last week No. 3; 6-2): Matthew Stafford for MVP.

2. Broncos (No. 5; 7-2): They keep doing whatever they have to do to win.

3. Colts (No. 1; 7-2): We’ll find out over the next few weeks whether the bubble has burst.

4. Lions (No. 2; 5-3): They’ve lost more games than they lost all of last season.

5. Eagles (No. 6; 6-2): Howie Roseman stays five moves ahead of everyone.

6. Packers (No. 4; 5-2-1): A sluggish offense won’t be any better without Tucker Kraft.

7. Buccaneers (No. 7; 6-2): How healthy did they get during the bye week?

8. Seahawks (No. 9; 6-2): Away from home, they can’t lose.

9. Patriots (No. 10; 7-2): Drake Maye for MVP.

10. Bills (No. 11; 6-2): Their best bet for winning a playoff rematch against the Chiefs could be to hope someone else knocks them out first.

11. Steelers (No. 14; 5-3): Sunday’s performance proves conclusively that they should burn those ugly-ass throwback uniforms.

12. Chargers (No. 12; 6-3): Losing Joe Alt for the season is going to be a problem.

13. Jaguars (No. 13; 5-3): They find ways to win even when it seems like they’re trying to lose.

14. Chiefs (No. 8; 5-4): As crazy as it sounds, they may have to scratch and claw to earn a playoff spot.

15. 49ers (No. 15; 6-3): Mac Jones is slowly but surely making the case to be the long-term starter.

16. Bears (No. 16; 5-3): Sure, it came against the worst defense in the league. But 576 yards is impressive against anyone.

17. Panthers (No. 19; 5-4): The recent past is becoming a distant memory.

18. Vikings (No. 21; 4-4): With maximum pressure, J.J. McCarthy delivered.

19. Ravens (No. 23; 3-5): Sunday’s game at Minnesota suddenly doesn’t look like an automatic win.

20. Texans (No. 17; 3-5): The defense is great, but a great defense isn’t enough.

21. Falcons (No. 18; 3-5): At least they didn’t blow a 28-3 lead.

22. Cardinals (No. 27; 3-5): Jacoby Brissett gives them a better chance to keep winning.

23. Cowboys (No. 20; 3-5-1): At least Jerry Jones has his $100 billion natural-gas thing.

24. Bengals (No. 22; 3-6): The only thing that could save Duke Tobin is a significant buyout.

25. Giants (No. 25; 2-7): If they keep losing, will Jaxson Dart’s play be enough to stave off a regime change?

26. Browns (No. 26; 2-6): If they lose to the Jets this weekend, the season is over. (It probably is either way.)

27. Commanders (No. 24; 3-6): It wasn’t much fun while it lasted.

28. Dolphins (No. 28; 2-7): Tank mode has been initiated.

29. Jets (No. 29; 1-7): The Jets are so bad that even when they’re off it feels like they lost.

30. Raiders (No. 30; 2-6): Their next two games are in prime time.

31. Saints (No. 31; 1-8): The Tyler Shough debut went about as well as anyone could have been expected.

32. Titans (No. 32; 1-8): Truly bad teams still find a way to lose even when all the breaks go their way.