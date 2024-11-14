PFT’s Week 11 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

Straight up, we continue to be straight fire.

Last week, I went 11-3. Simms a/k/a Sasquatch was 10-4. I’m 105-47 straight up for the year (69 percent) and Simms is 98-54 (64.4 percent).

Straight up, I was a pathetic 7-7. Simms was 8-6. I still hold a 17-game league for the season, at 90-59-3 vs. 73-76-3.

This week, we disagree on FIVE games straight up, with seven conflicts against the spread. For all picks, straight scrolling.

Commanders at Eagles (-3.5)

The Eagles have the better talent, and they’ve won five in a row. The Commanders will compete — and I think they’ll cover. They’re getting closer and closer to a breakthrough.

Florio: Eagles, 23-20.

Simms: Eagles, 31-20.

Packers (-5.5) at Bears

The Monsters of the Midway are in more disarray than a midweek offensive coordinator change can fix.

Florio: Packers, 27-17.

Simms: Packers, 27-17.

Jaguars at Lions (-13)

The Lions could start their backups and cover the spread in this one. (Which probably means the Jaguars will win.)

Florio: Lions, 45-14.

Simms: Lions, 38-16.

Raiders at Dolphins (-7)

The schedule makers screwed the Dolphins, forcing them to face a team coming off of a bye only six days after playing in L.A. Miami should still win, but it should be close.

Florio: Dolphins, 24-20.

Simms: Dolphins, 20-17.

Rams (-2.5) at Patriots

Reality might be settling in for the Rams, and the Patriots have taken to the spoiler role.

Florio: Patriots, 20-17.

Simms: Rams. 23-20.

Browns (-1) at Saints

Darren Rizzi has Rizz. And Charmin.

Florio: Saints, 34-21.

Simms: Browns, 20-16.

Colts at Jets (-4)

With Anthony Richardson back, things could go great. Or they could go horribly. Or both.

Florio: Jet, 24-17.

Simms: Colts, 24-21.

Ravens (-3) at Steelers

The Steelers have a good history against Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. And a better offense than they’ve had in recent years.

Florio: Steelers, 22-19.

Simms: Ravens, 28-24..

Vikings (-6) at Titans

Sam Darnold is injured. Whether it’s him or Nick Mullens or anyone else, they should be able to beat the Titans.

Florio: Vikings, 17-13.

Simms: Vikings, 20-13.

Falcons at Broncos (-2.5)

Will the Broncos rally in the aftermath of last week’s last-second failure?

Florio: Broncos, 24-20.

Simms: Broncos, 20-17.

Seahawks at 49ers (-6.5)

The 49ers are finding their groove.

Florio: 49ers, 30-23.

Simms: 49ers, 34-21.

Chiefs at Bills (-2)

Until the Chiefs suddenly don’t find a way a win, let’s assume it’ll continue.

Florio: Chiefs, 24-23.

Simms: Chiefs, 24-20.

Bengals at Chargers (-1.5)

The Bengals are in de facto playoff mode. Which means Joe Burrow will be even better.

Florio: Bengals, 23-17.

Simms: Chargers, 28-23.

Texans (-7.5) at Cowboys

America’s Team isn’t even Texas’s Team.

Florio: Texans, 34-13.

Simms: Texans, 24-13.