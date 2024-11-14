PFT’s Week 11 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
Straight up, we continue to be straight fire.
Last week, I went 11-3. Simms a/k/a Sasquatch was 10-4. I’m 105-47 straight up for the year (69 percent) and Simms is 98-54 (64.4 percent).
Straight up, I was a pathetic 7-7. Simms was 8-6. I still hold a 17-game league for the season, at 90-59-3 vs. 73-76-3.
This week, we disagree on FIVE games straight up, with seven conflicts against the spread. For all picks, straight scrolling.
Commanders at Eagles (-3.5)
The Eagles have the better talent, and they’ve won five in a row. The Commanders will compete — and I think they’ll cover. They’re getting closer and closer to a breakthrough.
Florio: Eagles, 23-20.
Simms: Eagles, 31-20.
Packers (-5.5) at Bears
The Monsters of the Midway are in more disarray than a midweek offensive coordinator change can fix.
Florio: Packers, 27-17.
Simms: Packers, 27-17.
Jaguars at Lions (-13)
The Lions could start their backups and cover the spread in this one. (Which probably means the Jaguars will win.)
Florio: Lions, 45-14.
Simms: Lions, 38-16.
Raiders at Dolphins (-7)
The schedule makers screwed the Dolphins, forcing them to face a team coming off of a bye only six days after playing in L.A. Miami should still win, but it should be close.
Florio: Dolphins, 24-20.
Simms: Dolphins, 20-17.
Rams (-2.5) at Patriots
Reality might be settling in for the Rams, and the Patriots have taken to the spoiler role.
Florio: Patriots, 20-17.
Simms: Rams. 23-20.
Browns (-1) at Saints
Darren Rizzi has Rizz. And Charmin.
Florio: Saints, 34-21.
Simms: Browns, 20-16.
Colts at Jets (-4)
With Anthony Richardson back, things could go great. Or they could go horribly. Or both.
Florio: Jet, 24-17.
Simms: Colts, 24-21.
Ravens (-3) at Steelers
The Steelers have a good history against Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. And a better offense than they’ve had in recent years.
Florio: Steelers, 22-19.
Simms: Ravens, 28-24..
Vikings (-6) at Titans
Sam Darnold is injured. Whether it’s him or Nick Mullens or anyone else, they should be able to beat the Titans.
Florio: Vikings, 17-13.
Simms: Vikings, 20-13.
Falcons at Broncos (-2.5)
Will the Broncos rally in the aftermath of last week’s last-second failure?
Florio: Broncos, 24-20.
Simms: Broncos, 20-17.
Seahawks at 49ers (-6.5)
The 49ers are finding their groove.
Florio: 49ers, 30-23.
Simms: 49ers, 34-21.
Chiefs at Bills (-2)
Until the Chiefs suddenly don’t find a way a win, let’s assume it’ll continue.
Florio: Chiefs, 24-23.
Simms: Chiefs, 24-20.
Bengals at Chargers (-1.5)
The Bengals are in de facto playoff mode. Which means Joe Burrow will be even better.
Florio: Bengals, 23-17.
Simms: Chargers, 28-23.
Texans (-7.5) at Cowboys
America’s Team isn’t even Texas’s Team.
Florio: Texans, 34-13.
Simms: Texans, 24-13.