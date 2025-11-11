PFT’s Week 11 2025 NFL power rankings

1. Rams (last week No. 1; 7-2): After beating the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, the Rams may be playing another game in Santa Clara this season.

2. Colts (No. 3; 8-2): Jonathan Taylor is this year’s Saquon Barkley — and he didn’t even have to change teams.

2. Broncos (No. 3; 8-2): They won’t get far in the playoffs if their offense doesn’t improve.

4. Lions (No. 4; 6-3): Dan Campbell morphed from MC/DC into MC/OC/DC.

5. Eagles (No. 5; 7-2): A.J. Brown may wish the trade deadline hadn’t come and gone.

6. Seahawks (No. 8; 7-2): A gigantic showdown with the Rams is up next.

7. Patriots (No. 9; 8-2): Could they be on the front end of a new dynasty?

8. Chargers (No. 12; 7-3): They’re weathering the injuries pretty well.

9. Buccaneers (No. 7; 6-3): They’ll win the division, but can they win in the postseason?

10. Bears (No. 16; 6-3): They could make things interesting in January.

11. Packers (No. 6; 5-3-1): They left their offense in Pittsburgh.

12. Bills (No. 10; 6-3): An ugly loss to a 2-7 team is not the stuff of a Super Bowl contender.

13. Chiefs (No. 14; 5-4): They’ve got the car, if they can only find the gas pedal.

14. Ravens (No. 19; 4-5): Bring back the ping-pong table!

15. Steelers (No. 11; 5-4): The Aaron Rodgers experiment is not working.

16. Texans (No. 20; 4-5): They saved their season in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

17. Jaguars (No. 13; 5-4): The wheels could come off, quickly.

18. 49ers (No. 15; 6-4): Quarterback controversy incoming.

19. Panthers (No. 17; 5-5): It was fun while it lasted.

20. Vikings (No. 18; 4-5): The offense needs to fit the quarterback, not the other way around.

21. Falcons (No. 21; 3-6): The window is closing.

22. Cardinals (No. 22; 3-6): The window is closed.

23. Cowboys (No. 23; 3-5-1): Will the trades make a difference?

24. Bengals (No. 24; 3-6): Can Joe Burrow make a difference?

25. Dolphins (No. 28; 3-7): They acted like they won the Super Bowl, which could be the closest they ever come to that outcome.

26. Jets (No. 29; 2-7): Relax, guy. It was only the Browns.

27. Giants (No. 25; 2-8): Dysfunctional teams, dysfunctional things.

28. Browns (No. 26; 2-7): Colorado Rockies, Paul DiPodesta is your problem now.

29. Commanders (No. 27; 3-7): They should have traded anyone they could have traded.

30. Saints (No. 31; 2-8): Having the role of spoiler is better than having no role at all.

31. Raiders (No. 30; 2-7): Maybe Tom Brady paid too much for his well-below-market piece of the team.

32. Titans (No. 32; 1-8): They’re so irrelevant that it was their bye week and nobody noticed.