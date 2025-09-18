PFT’s Week 3 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

Two weeks down, 16 to go. And the lead is growing.

Nine games, with a 10-1 record in our disagreements.

But it’s a new week. And a new chance to screw things up.

In Week 2, I went 13-3 straight up and 9-7 against the spread. Simms was 11-5 and 9-7.

For the year, I’ve blind-squirreled my way to 26-6 and 18-14. Chris is 17-15 and 12-20.

For all Week 3 picks, you know what to do.

Dolphins at Bills (-12.5)

Mike McDaniel calls playing on a Thursday after losing on Sunday a “blessing.” Playing at Buffalo is always a curse.

Florio’s pick: Bills 35, Dolphins 20.

Simms’s pick: Bills 41, Dolphins 24.

Falcons (-5.5) at Panthers

Desperation could help Carolina keep it close. Bijan Robinson should be the difference.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 23, Panthers 20.

Simms’s pick: Falcons 27, Panthers 17.

Packers (-8.5) at Browns

Green Bay continues to prove its status as a team of destiny.

Florio’s pick: Packers 24, Browns 9.

Simms’s pick: Packers 27, Browns 13.

Texans at Jaguars (-2.5)

The 0-2 Texans badly need a win. As I see it, the Jags will make just enough mistakes to make that happen.

Florio’s pick: Texans 23, Jaguars 20.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 23, Texans 20.

Bengals at Vikings (-3)

Jake Browning has seven career starts; Carson Wentz has 94. And Browning, not Wentz, will be facing Brian Flores.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 23, Bengals 21.

Simms’s pick: Vikings 20, Bengals 19.

Steelers (-1.5) at Patriots

This is a re-establisher game for the Steelers, who have no chance to make it to the playoffs if they lose to teams they should beat.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 30, Patriots 24.

Simms’s pick: Steelers 28, Patriots 24.

Rams at Eagles (-1.5)

It’s a tush push grudge match, with Rams coach Sean McVay (one of the vocal opponents of the play) trying to stop it.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 26, Rams 22.

Simms’s pick: Rams 24, Eagles 21.

Jets at Buccaneers (-7)

Even without the Creamsicle bump, the Bucs are more than good enough to win this one.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 24, Jets 13.

Simms’s pick: Buccaneers 28, Jets 20.

Colts (-4.5) at Titans

The Titans are better than 0-2. The Colts are lucky to be 2-0.

Florio’s pick: Titans 17, Colts 16.

Simms’s pick: Colts 24, Titans 13.

Raiders at Commanders (-3)

The schedule-makers stuck it to the Raiders this week. After playing until 1:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, they’re flying across the country to play a team that played on Thursday night.

Florio’s pick: Commanders 24, Raiders 17.

Simms’s pick: Commanders 21, Raiders 17.

Broncos at Chargers (-2.5)

Look for more and more Najee Harris for a Chargers team with a defense that is more than good enough.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 23, Broncos 17.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 23, Broncos 21.

Saints at Seahawks (-7)

Winning in Pittsburgh shows that the Seahawks need to be taken seriously.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 30, Saints 20.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 27, Saints 14.

Cowboys (-1.5) at Bears

Whoever wins, there will be plenty of points scored.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 27, Bears 24.

Simms’s pick: Bears 31, Cowboys 28.

Cardinals at 49ers (-2.5)

Are the Cardinals for real? This is their chance to prove it.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 24, Cardinals 20.

Simms’s pick: 49ers 19, Cardinals 14.

Chiefs (-6) at Giants

The Chiefs need this one, badly.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 34, Giants 17.

Simms’s pick: Chiefs 24, Giants 17.

Lions at Ravens (-4.5)

The Ravens destroyed the Lions two years ago in Baltimore. It should be closer this time around, but look for the same outcome.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 30, Lions 27.

Simms’s pick: Ravens 34, Lions 24.