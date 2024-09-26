PFT’s Week 4 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
You’re either getting better, or you’re getting worse.
As the picks go, I’m getting worse.
8-8 straight up last week. YEESH. The only good news is that I was 9-7 against the spread.
This year, I’m nearly as good against the spread (28-18-2) as straight up (30-18).
Simms was 9-7 straight up last week, and a pathetic 5-11 against the spread.
For the year, he’s 28-20 straight up, and 22-24-2 against the spread.
Here are this week’s picks, from the joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, delivered by Little Caesars.
We disagree on five games, with seven disagreements against the spread.
Cowboys (-6) at Giants
The Cowboys are (or should be) desperate. Simms and I disagree on this one.
Florio: Cowboys, 28-23.
Simms: Giants, 20-17.
Saints at Falcons (-2.5)
If the Falcons blow this one, the Monday night win at Philly won’t mean anything.
Florio: Falcons, 24-20.
Simms: Falcons, 23-20.
Bengals (-4.5) at Panthers
The Bengals are as desperate as they could ever be.
Florio: Bengals, 27-17.
Simms: Bengals, 24-20.
Rams at Bears (-3)
This one is a toss-up. The Rams are currently playing with more spunk.
Florio: Rams, 23-21.
Simms: Bears, 24-20.
Vikings at Packers (-3)
The Packers shouldn’t have been underdogs against the Colts and Titans. The Packers shouldn’t be favored against the Vikings.
Florio: Vikings, 27-23.
Simms: Packers, 23-19.
Jaguars at Texans (-6.5)
Both teams got their asses kicked in Week 3. Only one of them seems bothered by it.
Florio: Texans, 30-20.
Simms: Texans, 28-20.
Steelers (-1.5) at Colts
The Steelers have the balance that the Colts currently don’t.
Florio: Steelers, 20-13.
Simms: Steelers, 19-16.
Broncos at Jets (-7.5)
A late score gives the Jets the cover, as Aaron Rodgers tries to stick it to Sean Payton.
Florio: Jets, 24-13.
Simms: Jets, 27-21.
Eagles (-2.5) at Buccaneers
Philadelphia might have saved its season against the Saints.
Florio: Eagles, 21-17.
Simms: Eagles, 28-20.
Commanders at Cardinals (-3.5)
Jayden Daniels is the real deal, and Kliff Kingsbury knows enough about Kyler Murray to make the difference.
Florio: Commanders, 28-23.
Simms: Cardinals, 30-21.
Patriots at 49ers (-10.5)
The 49ers need to get back on the right track, now.
Florio: 49ers, 27-10.
Simms: 49ers, 27-17.
Chiefs (-8) at Chargers
What has happened this year to make Kansas City an 8-point favorite in this one?
Florio: Chiefs, 24-22.
Simms: Chiefs, 23-20.
Browns at Raiders (-2)
“Which team is worse?”
Florio: Raiders, 20-14.
Simms: Browns, 17-16.
Bills at Ravens (-2.5)
The Ravens are more desperate, or at least they should be.
Florio: Ravens, 23-20.
Simms: Ravens, 28-24.
Titans at Dolphins (-1)
If Miami blows this one, they might not win any without Tua.
Florio: Dolphins, 26-17.
Simms: Dolphins, 20-17.
Seahawks at Lions (-3.5)
Seattle has yet to be truly tested this year. They will be in Detroit.
Florio: Lions, 29-21.
Simms: Lions, 31-24.