PFT’s Week 4 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

You’re either getting better, or you’re getting worse.

As the picks go, I’m getting worse.

8-8 straight up last week. YEESH. The only good news is that I was 9-7 against the spread.

This year, I’m nearly as good against the spread (28-18-2) as straight up (30-18).

Simms was 9-7 straight up last week, and a pathetic 5-11 against the spread.

For the year, he’s 28-20 straight up, and 22-24-2 against the spread.

Here are this week’s picks, from the joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, delivered by Little Caesars.

We disagree on five games, with seven disagreements against the spread.

Cowboys (-6) at Giants

The Cowboys are (or should be) desperate. Simms and I disagree on this one.

Florio: Cowboys, 28-23.

Simms: Giants, 20-17.

Saints at Falcons (-2.5)

If the Falcons blow this one, the Monday night win at Philly won’t mean anything.

Florio: Falcons, 24-20.

Simms: Falcons, 23-20.

Bengals (-4.5) at Panthers

The Bengals are as desperate as they could ever be.

Florio: Bengals, 27-17.

Simms: Bengals, 24-20.

Rams at Bears (-3)

This one is a toss-up. The Rams are currently playing with more spunk.

Florio: Rams, 23-21.

Simms: Bears, 24-20.

Vikings at Packers (-3)

The Packers shouldn’t have been underdogs against the Colts and Titans. The Packers shouldn’t be favored against the Vikings.

Florio: Vikings, 27-23.

Simms: Packers, 23-19.

Jaguars at Texans (-6.5)

Both teams got their asses kicked in Week 3. Only one of them seems bothered by it.

Florio: Texans, 30-20.

Simms: Texans, 28-20.

Steelers (-1.5) at Colts

The Steelers have the balance that the Colts currently don’t.

Florio: Steelers, 20-13.

Simms: Steelers, 19-16.

Broncos at Jets (-7.5)

A late score gives the Jets the cover, as Aaron Rodgers tries to stick it to Sean Payton.

Florio: Jets, 24-13.

Simms: Jets, 27-21.

Eagles (-2.5) at Buccaneers

Philadelphia might have saved its season against the Saints.

Florio: Eagles, 21-17.

Simms: Eagles, 28-20.

Commanders at Cardinals (-3.5)

Jayden Daniels is the real deal, and Kliff Kingsbury knows enough about Kyler Murray to make the difference.

Florio: Commanders, 28-23.

Simms: Cardinals, 30-21.

Patriots at 49ers (-10.5)

The 49ers need to get back on the right track, now.

Florio: 49ers, 27-10.

Simms: 49ers, 27-17.

Chiefs (-8) at Chargers

What has happened this year to make Kansas City an 8-point favorite in this one?

Florio: Chiefs, 24-22.

Simms: Chiefs, 23-20.

Browns at Raiders (-2)

“Which team is worse?”

Florio: Raiders, 20-14.

Simms: Browns, 17-16.

Bills at Ravens (-2.5)

The Ravens are more desperate, or at least they should be.

Florio: Ravens, 23-20.

Simms: Ravens, 28-24.

Titans at Dolphins (-1)

If Miami blows this one, they might not win any without Tua.

Florio: Dolphins, 26-17.

Simms: Dolphins, 20-17.

Seahawks at Lions (-3.5)

Seattle has yet to be truly tested this year. They will be in Detroit.

Florio: Lions, 29-21.

Simms: Lions, 31-24.