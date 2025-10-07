PFT’s Week 6 2025 NFL power rankings

1. Lions (last week No. 3; 4-1): The roar has been fully re-restored.

2. Eagles (No. 1; 4-1): Only the win over the Bucs kept them from falling to No. 3.

3. Buccaneers (No. 5; 4-1): Pay Baker Mayfield.

4. Bills (No. 2; 4-1): They still have more than a few flaws that can turn fatal in January.

5. Colts (No. 7; 4-1): Super Bowl teams don’t outscore lesser opponents; they dismantle them.

6. Jaguars (No. 12; 4-1): We’d say Liam Coen is the early favorite for coach of the year, but he has a thing about people having his name in their mouths.

7. 49ers (No. 13; 4-1): If there isn’t a quarterback controversy, there should be.

8. Rams (No. 4; 3-2): The kicking game is keeping them from being higher.

9. Packers (No. 9; 2-1-1): With the Bengals coming to town after a week off, the Packers are about to have back-to-back byes.

10. Broncos (No. 14; 3-2): They should be 8-2 when the Chiefs come to town in Week 11.

11. Steelers (No. 11; 3-1): Over the past two weeks, the Steelers are 1-0 . . . and the rest of the division is 0-6.

12. Commanders (No. 17; 3-2): Consistency is going to be the key.

13. Seahawks (No. 10; 3-2): If they play the Bucs in the playoffs, here’s hoping the league lets both teams wear the old uniforms again.

14. Patriots (No. 23; 3-2): Coupled with North Carolina getting blown out (again), it was the franchise’s best weekend since winning Super Bowl LIII.

15. Chargers (No. 6; 3-2): “Fourteen teams have it better than us.”

16. Falcons (No. 16; 2-2): Can they become anything more than a middle-of-the-pack team?

17. Chiefs (No. 8; 2-3): “They’re done! They’re back! They’re done!”

18. Vikings (No. 18; 3-2): If they can weather the ongoing storm of injuries, they could be poised to make a run after Thanksgiving.

19. Bears (No. 19; 2-2): Up next, they return to D.C., the scene of the loss that torpedoed the 2024 season.

20. Cowboys (No. 20; 2-2-1): If they can play like that on the road more often, they can be a contender.

21. Texans (No. 21; 2-3): A huge test looms after the bye, in Seattle.

22. Ravens (No. 15; 1-4): The ship has sunk.

23. Cardinals (No. 22; 2-3): If they don’t turn things around quickly, they’ll be doing yet another coaching search in January.

24. Panthers (No. 29; 2-3): They’ll be taken far more seriously if they can beat the Cowboys.

25. Browns (No. 26; 1-4): Dillon Gabriel did well enough to keep the job, for a while.

26. Bengals (No. 25; 2-3): It’s well past time to make a trade for a former starting quarterback.

27. Saints (No. 30; 1-4): Was it a blip or the start of a trend?

28. Giants (No. 24; 1-4): The Jaxson Dart honeymoon could be over as of Thursday night.

29. Titans (No. 32; 1-4): The football gods must have felt sorry for them.

30. Raiders (No. 27; 1-4): Maybe Tom Brady should have wanted Sam Darnold, after all.

31. Dolphins (No. 28; 1-4): The winds of change are blowing like a Category 5 hurricane.

32. Jets (No. 31; 0-5): Suddenly, it’s fair to ask whether Aaron Glenn will be one and done.