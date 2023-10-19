PFT’s Week 7 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

There are only 13 games in Week 7. Which means each one means a little bit more.

Last week, with only two teams off, Simms and I each went 10-5 straight up. Given the nutty nature of the Week 6 games, that wasn’t bad.

For the year, I’m 57-36 and he’s 55-38.

Against the spread, he got me by one game, 7-7-1 vs. 6-8-1.

Our picks for all Week 7 games appear below. Please bet responsibly. Which means always do the responsible thing and don’t listen to us.

Jaguars at Saints (-1)

With Trevor Lawrence, this one is easy. Without him, will the Jaguars have the defense to pull it off?

Florio: Jaguars, 23-20.

Simms: Jaguars, 21-16.

Lions at Ravens (-3)

The Lions need to unleash Jameson Williams. The Ravens need to avoid falling to 4-3.

Florio: Lions, 20-17.

Simms: Ravens, 24-20.

Raiders (-3) at Bears

Aidan O’Connell vs. Tyson Bagent is not the matchup anyone expected or, frankly, wanted.

Florio: Raiders, 17-13.

Simms: Raiders, 17-13.

Browns (-2.5) at Colts

Cleveland’s defense is historic. The Browns just need some consistency.

Florio: Browns, 13-6.

Simms: Browns, 17-14.

Bills (-9) at Patriots

The Bills will take no pity whatsoever on the overmatched Patriots.

Florio: Bills, 40-14.

Simms: Bills, 28-17.

Commanders (-2.5) at Giants

On Sunday night at Buffalo, the Giants possibly turned the same kind of corner the Jets did three weeks earlier against the Chiefs.

Florio: Giants, 24-20.

Simms: Giants, 20-17.

Falcons at Buccaneers (-2.5)

The Bucs are sufficiently pissed about their showing against the Lions to win a game they should.

Florio: Buccaneers, 17-14.

Simms: Buccaneers, 20-17.

Steelers at Rams (-3)

Aaron Donald will relish the chance to show his hometown team what he can do to disrupt a struggling offense.

Florio: Rams, 24-13.

Simms: Rams, 23-21.

Cardinals at Seahawks (-7.5)

Seattle can’t afford to lose at home to another NFC West rival.

Florio: Seahawks, 27-17.

Simms: Seahawks, 27-17.

Packers (-1) at Broncos

It’s the something’s-gotta-give bowl against a pair of disappointing teams.

Florio: Packers, 24-21.

Simms: Broncos, 24-20.

Chargers at Chiefs (-5.5)

The Chiefs had extra time. The Chargers are working on a short week. Advantage goes to the elite team that doesn’t real need one.

Florio: Chiefs, 31-24.

Simms: Chiefs, 28-21.

Dolphins at Eagles (-2.5)

Can the Philly defense slow down the Miami offense just enough for the Philly offense to score points? I say yes, Simms says no.

Florio: Eagles, 28-27.

Simms: Dolphins, 27-24.

49ers (=7) at Vikings

The worst thing that could have happened to the Vikings was the 49ers losing to the Browns last week.

Florio: 49ers, 35-21.

Simms: 49ers, 30-17.