PFT’s Week 7 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

It’s getting closer and closer.

Last week, the lone disagreement (Chris took the “lucky” Bears) gave him the edge, cutting the margin to one game. He went 10-5. I was 9-6.

For the year, I hold a one-game lead: 60-32-1 vs. 59-33-1.

Against the spread, I was 7-8. He was 8-7. Through six weeks, I’m 51-42. He’s 47-46.

We disagree on one game this week. For all picks, keep reading.

And, as always, bet responsibly. Only with money you are prepared to lose. If you listen to me, you will.

Steelers (-5.5) at Bengals

The Bengals can keep it close. But the Steelers are becoming a short-list AFC contender.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 20.

Simms’s pick: Steelers 28, Bengals 24.

Rams (-3) vs. Jaguars at London

Even if Puka Nacua can’t play, the Rams’ offense is very hard to stop.

Florio’s pick: Rams 28, Jaguars 24.

Simms’s pick: Rams 34, Jaguars 24.

Saints at Bears (-4.5)

The Bears are buying into the Ben Johnson regime.

Florio’s pick: Bears 24, Saints 13.

Simms’s pick: Bears 31, Saints 21.

Dolphins at Browns (-2.5)

Wind and rain and malaise are not a good combination for the Dolphins.

Florio’s pick: Browns 20, Dolphins 17.

Simms’s pick: Browns 23, Dolphins 17.

Raiders at Chiefs (-11.5)

The Chiefs are finding their footing, and they’re getting back their best receiver.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 34, Raiders 17.

Simms’s pick: Chiefs 30, Raiders 17.

Eagles (-1.5) at Vikings

The Eagles will be facing a full-blown panic if they lose their third in a row.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 23, Vikings 20.

Simms’s pick: Eagles 20, Vikings 16.

Panthers (-1.5) at Jets

The Panthers are legit again. The Jets are in disarray. Again.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 23, Jets 17.

Simms’s pick: Panthers 23, Jets 20.

Patriots (-7) at Titans

This is going to hurt the Titans far more than it hurts Mike Vrabel.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 37, Titans 17.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 31, Titans 14.

Giants at Broncos (-7)

The Broncos need to start winning the winnable games more convincingly.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 27, Giants 24.

Simms’s pick: Broncos 24, Giants 13.

Colts at Chargers (-1.5)

The Chargers have many questions. The Colts do not.

Florio’s pick: Colts 24, Chargers 17.

Simms’s pick: Colts 30, Chargers 24.

Packers (-6.5) at Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett may be the better option at quarterback for the Arizona offense.

Florio’s pick: Packers 31, Cardinals 20.

Simms’s pick: Packers 27, Cardinals 21.

Commanders (-2.5) at Cowboys

A shootout is coming. Can the Dallas defense make a play when it matters most?

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 34, Commanders 31.

Simms’s pick: Commanders 38, Cowboys 34.

Falcons at 49ers (-2.5)

The Fred Warner injury is the backbreaker for the Niners. The Falcons are indeed for real.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 24, 49ers 21.

Simms’s pick: Falcons 24, 49ers 20.

Buccaneers at Lions (-5.5)

The Lions losing to the Chiefs is the worst thing that could have happened to the Bucs.

Florio’s pick: Lions 30, Buccaneers 27.

Simms’s pick: Lions 31, Buccaneers 28.

Texans at Seahawks (-3)

Can Seattle get back to being a winning team at home?

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Texans 20.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 16, Texans 14.