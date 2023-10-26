PFT’s Week 8 2023 picks, Florio vs. Simms
Fortunately, there were only 13 games last weekend. If there were more, I probably would have done even worse.
I was 6-7 straight up and Simms was 7-6. He’s trimmed by season-to-date lead to one game, 63-43 vs. 62-44.
This week, we disagree on three games.
And, yes, I’m done mentioning the respective performances against the spread. Because he’s kicking my ass.
Here are the Week 8 picks, with all 32 teams playing. And here’s the full video of the picks show.
Buccaneers at Bills (-9)
The Bills desperately need this one, because the schedule quickly becomes daunting after this one.
Florio: Bills, 24-17.
Simms: Bills, 20-16.
Texans (-3) at Panthers
Did the Panthers pick the wrong quarterback? They’ll get a close look at the guy on whom they passed on Sunday.
Florio: Texans, 21-17.
Simms: Texans, 21-17.
Rams at Cowboys (-6)
Dallas sees an opening to gain some ground, with the 49ers hitting a rough spot.
Florio: Cowboys, 27-17.
Simms: Cowboys, 20-17.
Vikings (-1) at Packers
Who would have imagined the Vikings getting to .500 by Week 8?
Florio: Vikings, 27-24.
Simms: Vikings, 24-20.
Saints (-1) at Colts
Indy put up 38 against the Browns. They won’t need that many against the Saints.
Florio: Colts, 20-17.
Simms: Colts, 24-21.
Patriots at Dolphins (-9.5)
Without Tyreek Hill, the Patriots should be able to keep it close.
Florio: Dolphins, 27-20.
Simms: Dolphins, 24-20.
Jets (-3) at Giants
We expected Aaron Rodgers vs. Daniel Jones. We’ll get Zach Wilson, possibly against Tyrod Taylor.
Florio: Jets, 14-10.
Simms: Giants, 17-14.
Jaguars (-2.5) at Steelers
The Steelers will find a way to win enough games to get to the playoffs. But not this week.
Florio: Jaguars, 24-13.
Simms: Jaguars, 28-20.
Falcons (-3) at Titans
The Oilers uniforms won’t transform Malik Willis and/or Will Levis into Dan Pastorini.
Florio: Falcons, 21-14.
Simms: Falcons, 19-17.
Eagles (-6.5) at Commanders
The first game between these teams shouldn’t have gone to overtime. This one won’t.
Florio: Eagles, 30-17.
Simms: Eagles, 30-20.
Browns at Seahawks (-4)
The Browns have the defense to keep it close, and maybe to win it.
Florio: Seahawks, 23-20.
Simms: Seahawks, 20-17.
Ravens (-8) at Cardinals
The Ravens are clicking. The Cardinals are clunking.
Florio: Ravens, 34-20.
Simms: Ravens, 31-13.
Chiefs (-7) at Broncos
Will the Broncos ever beat the Chiefs again?
Florio: Chiefs, 28-14.
Simms: Chiefs, 27-17.
Bengals at 49ers (-3.5)
It’s grossly unfair that the Bengals had 14 days to get ready for this one, and that the 49ers had only six.
Florio: Bengals, 24-21.
Simms: 49ers, 24-21.
Bears at Chargers (-8.5)
Sorry, Chargers superfan/Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson. I’m picking the upset.
Florio: Bears, 27-24.
Simms: Chargers, 21-17.
Raiders at Lions (-8)
The Lions will take out plenty of frustrations on the Raiders.
Florio: Lions, 38-13.
Simms: Lions, 34-24.