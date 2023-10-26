PFT’s Week 8 2023 picks, Florio vs. Simms

Fortunately, there were only 13 games last weekend. If there were more, I probably would have done even worse.

I was 6-7 straight up and Simms was 7-6. He’s trimmed by season-to-date lead to one game, 63-43 vs. 62-44.

This week, we disagree on three games.

And, yes, I’m done mentioning the respective performances against the spread. Because he’s kicking my ass.

Here are the Week 8 picks, with all 32 teams playing. And here’s the full video of the picks show.

Buccaneers at Bills (-9)

The Bills desperately need this one, because the schedule quickly becomes daunting after this one.

Florio: Bills, 24-17.

Simms: Bills, 20-16.

Texans (-3) at Panthers

Did the Panthers pick the wrong quarterback? They’ll get a close look at the guy on whom they passed on Sunday.

Florio: Texans, 21-17.

Simms: Texans, 21-17.

Rams at Cowboys (-6)

Dallas sees an opening to gain some ground, with the 49ers hitting a rough spot.

Florio: Cowboys, 27-17.

Simms: Cowboys, 20-17.

Vikings (-1) at Packers

Who would have imagined the Vikings getting to .500 by Week 8?

Florio: Vikings, 27-24.

Simms: Vikings, 24-20.

Saints (-1) at Colts

Indy put up 38 against the Browns. They won’t need that many against the Saints.

Florio: Colts, 20-17.

Simms: Colts, 24-21.

Patriots at Dolphins (-9.5)

Without Tyreek Hill, the Patriots should be able to keep it close.

Florio: Dolphins, 27-20.

Simms: Dolphins, 24-20.

Jets (-3) at Giants

We expected Aaron Rodgers vs. Daniel Jones. We’ll get Zach Wilson, possibly against Tyrod Taylor.

Florio: Jets, 14-10.

Simms: Giants, 17-14.

Jaguars (-2.5) at Steelers

The Steelers will find a way to win enough games to get to the playoffs. But not this week.

Florio: Jaguars, 24-13.

Simms: Jaguars, 28-20.

Falcons (-3) at Titans

The Oilers uniforms won’t transform Malik Willis and/or Will Levis into Dan Pastorini.

Florio: Falcons, 21-14.

Simms: Falcons, 19-17.

Eagles (-6.5) at Commanders

The first game between these teams shouldn’t have gone to overtime. This one won’t.

Florio: Eagles, 30-17.

Simms: Eagles, 30-20.

Browns at Seahawks (-4)

The Browns have the defense to keep it close, and maybe to win it.

Florio: Seahawks, 23-20.

Simms: Seahawks, 20-17.

Ravens (-8) at Cardinals

The Ravens are clicking. The Cardinals are clunking.

Florio: Ravens, 34-20.

Simms: Ravens, 31-13.

Chiefs (-7) at Broncos

Will the Broncos ever beat the Chiefs again?

Florio: Chiefs, 28-14.

Simms: Chiefs, 27-17.

Bengals at 49ers (-3.5)

It’s grossly unfair that the Bengals had 14 days to get ready for this one, and that the 49ers had only six.

Florio: Bengals, 24-21.

Simms: 49ers, 24-21.

Bears at Chargers (-8.5)

Sorry, Chargers superfan/Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson. I’m picking the upset.

Florio: Bears, 27-24.

Simms: Chargers, 21-17.

Raiders at Lions (-8)

The Lions will take out plenty of frustrations on the Raiders.

Florio: Lions, 38-13.

Simms: Lions, 34-24.