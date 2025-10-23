PFT’s Week 8 2025 picks: Florio vs. Simms

Last week was a very good week. For both of us.

I was 13-2 straight up and, somehow, 12-3 against the spread. Simms was 12-3 and 10-5, respectively.

For the year, I’m 73-34-1 straight up. Simms is 71-36-1. I’m 63-45 straight up; he’s 57-51.

We disagree on one game this week. All picks appear below.

And if you rely on our input for wagering purposes, beware. This week will undoubtedly feature a regression to the mean.

Vikings at Chargers (-3.5)

Which Carson Wentz will show up?

Florio’s pick: Vikings 27, Chargers 23.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 30, Vikings 27.

Dolphins at Falcons (-7.5)

The Dolphins are falling apart, and the Falcons need a palate cleanser after getting punched hard in the mouth.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 30, Dolphins 17.

Simms’s pick: Falcons 34, Dolphins 17.

Bears at Ravens (-6.5)

We don’t think Lamar Jackson will be playing. If we’re right, this one is an easy pick.

Florio’s pick: Bears 23, Ravens 20.

Simms’s pick: Bears 27, Ravens 24.

Bills (-7) at Panthers

The Panthers could steal this one.

Florio’s pick: Bills 27, Panthers 24.

Simms’s pick: Bills 23, Panthers 20.

Jets at Bengals (-6.5)

Woody Johnson will have plenty to talk about after this one.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 31, Jets 13.

Simms’s pick: Bengals 28, Jets 24.

49ers at Texans (-1.5)

The Texans drew the short-week short straw, and the 49ers are finding their groove.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 23, Texans 17.

Simms’s pick: 49ers 20, Texans 15.

Browns at Patriots (-7)

The Patriots aren’t just competitors; they’re contenders.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 27, Browns 17.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 24, Browns 9.

Giants at Eagles (-7.5)

The Giants will have a hangover after the heartbreaker in Denver.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 28, Giants 20.

Simms’s pick: Eagles 31, Giants 17.

Buccaneers (-4.5) at Saints

This one could get feisty.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 24, Saints 21.

Simms’s pick: Buccaneers 28, Saints 17.

Cowboys at Broncos (-3.5)

The Cowboys are better than expected, but this is a tough assignment.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 24, Cowboys 20.

Simms’s pick: Broncos 27, Cowboys 24.

Titans at Colts (-14)

The Colts typically don’t screw around with lesser teams.

Florio’s pick: Colts 34, Titans 17.

Simms’s pick: Colts 34, Titans 14.

Packers (-3) at Steelers

Aaron Rodgers? Lose to the Packers and Jordan Love? Please.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 26, Packers 22.

Simms’s pick: Steelers 24, Packers 21.

Commanders at Chiefs (-12.5)

The spread only moved two points when Jayden Daniels was ruled out.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 31, Commanders 20.

Simms’s pick: Chiefs 31, Commanders 21.