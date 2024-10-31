PFT’s Week 9 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

It was inevitable.

We had to cool off after a two-week run that had us a combined 49-9 straight up.

Last week, we each went 10-6. I lead the full-season competition, 83-40 to 76-47.

Against the spread, I was 9-7 and he was 7-9. Fpr the season, I’m 75-45-3, and he’s 16 games back — at 59-61-3.

We disagree on three games this week, straight up. Scroll for all Week 9 picks.

Texans at Jets (-1.5)

How are the Jets favored? Simms is buying it. I’m selling.

Florio: Texans, 27-17.

Simms: Jets, 20-17.

Cowboys at Falcons (-3)

Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins get together again. There was plenty of tension between them in Minnesota, and Cousins gets a chance to have the last laugh. He will.

Florio: Falcons, 31-24.

Simms: Falcons, 30-24.

Broncos at Ravens (-9)

The Ravens need to recover from last week’s loss, but nine points are too many to give to a better-than-expected Broncos team.

Florio: Ravens, 23-20.

Simms: Ravens, 24-20.

Dolphins at Bills (-6)

The Dolphins are on the ropes. The Bills are prepared to punch them through.

Florio: Bills, 34-21.

Simms: Bills, 34-20.

Saints (-7.5) at Panthers

Remember when this was a big rivalry? I barely do.

Florio: Saints, 24-21.

Simms: Saints, 23-14.

Raiders at Bengals (-7)

Joey B is about to treat the Raiders’ defense like the Wet Bandits.

Florio: Bengals, 27-21.

Simms: Bengals, 27-21.

Chargers (-1.5) at Browns

The Chargers don’t have the weapons to overcome the magic that is Jameis Winston.

Florio: Browns, 23-20.

Simms: Browns, 24-17.

Commanders (-3.5) at Giants

The Commanders can’t afford to overlook a division rival that is getting increasingly desperate.

Florio: Commanders, 28-20.

Simms: Commanders, 24-17.

Patriots at Titans (-3.5)

Drake Maye or Jacoby Brissett? Will Levis or Mason Rudolph? Does it matter?

Florio: Patriots, 20-17.

Simms: Titans, 23-16.

Bears at Cardinals (-1.5)

The Bears can’t let last week’s loss linger. I think they will.

Florio: Cardinals, 24-17.

Simms: Bears, 21-17.

Jaguars at Eagles (-7.5)

The Eagles are stacking wins, and the Jaguars are overmatched.

Florio: Eagles, 34-20.

Simms: Eagles, 31-17.

Lions (-3.5) at Packers

Even if Jordan Love can play, it won’t be enough against the best team in the NFL.

Florio: Lions, 31-28.

Simms: Lions, 38-28.

Rams (-1.5) at Seahawks

The Rams have gone from fire sale to straight fire. And the Seahawks are far too inconsistent.

Florio: Rams, 30-24.

Simms: Rams, 27-24.

Colts at Vikings (-5)

The Vikings desperately need to get back on the right track.

Florio: Vikings, 31-23.

Simms: Vikings, 30-21.

Buccaneers at Chiefs (-8.5)

The Bucs are desperate enough to keep it close. The Chiefs are good enough to pull it out.

Florio: Chiefs, 27-24.

Simms: Chiefs, 31-19.