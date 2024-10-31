PFT’s Week 9 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
It was inevitable.
We had to cool off after a two-week run that had us a combined 49-9 straight up.
Last week, we each went 10-6. I lead the full-season competition, 83-40 to 76-47.
Against the spread, I was 9-7 and he was 7-9. Fpr the season, I’m 75-45-3, and he’s 16 games back — at 59-61-3.
We disagree on three games this week, straight up. Scroll for all Week 9 picks.
Texans at Jets (-1.5)
How are the Jets favored? Simms is buying it. I’m selling.
Florio: Texans, 27-17.
Simms: Jets, 20-17.
Cowboys at Falcons (-3)
Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins get together again. There was plenty of tension between them in Minnesota, and Cousins gets a chance to have the last laugh. He will.
Florio: Falcons, 31-24.
Simms: Falcons, 30-24.
Broncos at Ravens (-9)
The Ravens need to recover from last week’s loss, but nine points are too many to give to a better-than-expected Broncos team.
Florio: Ravens, 23-20.
Simms: Ravens, 24-20.
Dolphins at Bills (-6)
The Dolphins are on the ropes. The Bills are prepared to punch them through.
Florio: Bills, 34-21.
Simms: Bills, 34-20.
Saints (-7.5) at Panthers
Remember when this was a big rivalry? I barely do.
Florio: Saints, 24-21.
Simms: Saints, 23-14.
Raiders at Bengals (-7)
Joey B is about to treat the Raiders’ defense like the Wet Bandits.
Florio: Bengals, 27-21.
Simms: Bengals, 27-21.
Chargers (-1.5) at Browns
The Chargers don’t have the weapons to overcome the magic that is Jameis Winston.
Florio: Browns, 23-20.
Simms: Browns, 24-17.
Commanders (-3.5) at Giants
The Commanders can’t afford to overlook a division rival that is getting increasingly desperate.
Florio: Commanders, 28-20.
Simms: Commanders, 24-17.
Patriots at Titans (-3.5)
Drake Maye or Jacoby Brissett? Will Levis or Mason Rudolph? Does it matter?
Florio: Patriots, 20-17.
Simms: Titans, 23-16.
Bears at Cardinals (-1.5)
The Bears can’t let last week’s loss linger. I think they will.
Florio: Cardinals, 24-17.
Simms: Bears, 21-17.
Jaguars at Eagles (-7.5)
The Eagles are stacking wins, and the Jaguars are overmatched.
Florio: Eagles, 34-20.
Simms: Eagles, 31-17.
Lions (-3.5) at Packers
Even if Jordan Love can play, it won’t be enough against the best team in the NFL.
Florio: Lions, 31-28.
Simms: Lions, 38-28.
Rams (-1.5) at Seahawks
The Rams have gone from fire sale to straight fire. And the Seahawks are far too inconsistent.
Florio: Rams, 30-24.
Simms: Rams, 27-24.
Colts at Vikings (-5)
The Vikings desperately need to get back on the right track.
Florio: Vikings, 31-23.
Simms: Vikings, 30-21.
Buccaneers at Chiefs (-8.5)
The Bucs are desperate enough to keep it close. The Chiefs are good enough to pull it out.
Florio: Chiefs, 27-24.
Simms: Chiefs, 31-19.