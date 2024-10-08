Pharaoh Brown, Boye Mafe, Rayshawn Jenkins estimated as full participants

The Seahawks had another walkthrough Tuesday, but three players were estimated as full participants after being limited Monday.

While safety Julian Love (hamstring) remained limited, tight end Pharaoh Brown (groin), linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand) had full participation.

Those were the only changes to the Seahawks’ practice report.

Cornerback Tariq Woolen (ankle), outside linebacker Derick Hall (foot), outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy (hamstring) again were estimated as non-participants. Nwosu is expected to land on injured reserve.

Tight end Noah Fant (toe), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (hand), wide receiver DK Metcalf (hand), tight end Brady Russell (shoulder), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (shin), defensive tackle Leonard Williams (ribs) and defensive tackle Cameron Young (knee) were full participants again.