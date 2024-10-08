 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pharaoh Brown, Boye Mafe, Rayshawn Jenkins estimated as full participants

  
Published October 8, 2024 07:58 PM

The Seahawks had another walkthrough Tuesday, but three players were estimated as full participants after being limited Monday.

While safety Julian Love (hamstring) remained limited, tight end Pharaoh Brown (groin), linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand) had full participation.

Those were the only changes to the Seahawks’ practice report.

Cornerback Tariq Woolen (ankle), outside linebacker Derick Hall (foot), outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy (hamstring) again were estimated as non-participants. Nwosu is expected to land on injured reserve.

Tight end Noah Fant (toe), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (hand), wide receiver DK Metcalf (hand), tight end Brady Russell (shoulder), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (shin), defensive tackle Leonard Williams (ribs) and defensive tackle Cameron Young (knee) were full participants again.