Phil Simms would be “worried” about J.J. McCarthy

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy currently has an ankle injury. That obviously causes concern.

As former Giants quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms sees it, there are other causes for concern regarding the 2024 first-round pick.

“I don’t like to start controversies or anything like that, but I would be worried about J.J. McCarthy,” Simms said on Thursday’s PFT Live. “Yeah, he had the great quarter, the fourth quarter against the Bears, OK. But what really makes me think is just the throwing part of it. You know, he’s just not throwing the ball well when he was out there. It’s a lot of work, and it seems like unless he gets to throw it as hard as he can throw it, that’s the only time he somewhat puts it on target, on time, and everything like that. I think they got a lot of work to do if they want to turn him into what they call a franchise quarterback, and he’s gonna need a lot of work, a lot of playing time, practice time, . . . and it wouldn’t shock me if Carson Wentz — they keep him in there until it turns and where they can see bringing J.J. McCarthy back in would be a lift to the team.”

Wentz, who arrived less than a month ago, played very well in his debut with the team for which he grew up rooting.

“Carson Wentz looked like he was actually enjoying the game more than I’ve seen him enjoy it,” Simms said. “That was something, just his body language. I thought it was really good during the game.”

If Wentz keeps playing well, the Vikings will have a difficult decision to make. Then again, if the Vikings keep winning while Wentz is playing well, the decision might not be all that difficult.