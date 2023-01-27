 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Philadelphia police greasing light poles in anticipation of fans climbing them in celebration

  
Published January 27, 2023 11:54 AM
nbc_pft_nfcchampionshipgamepreview_230127
January 27, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate how Brock Purdy will hold up in Philadelphia and explain why the most important thing the QB can do is forget about long-term implications that’ll come if the 49ers win.

The Philadelphia police are trying to dissuade Eagles fans from going overboard on Sunday.

Police said that they will be greasing light and traffic poles to prevent them from being climbed during what may be a raucous celebration if the Eagles beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

“We will be instituting the practice of ‘greasing poles ’ as a deterrent for climbing poles and light fixtures,” a police spokesperson told Fox 29. “We encourage everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly.”

It’s a Philadelphia tradition, and a technique that the police also employed the last time the Eagles were in the NFC Championship Game.