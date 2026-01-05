Philip Rivers on coaching in NFL: Nothing concrete, but open to anything

Philip Rivers made an unexpected return to the NFL as a quarterback last month and his three-game run as the starter for the Colts has put him on the radar for another NFL role.

A report last week indicated that teams are doing research on Rivers as a head-coaching candidate. Rivers’ only coaching experience has come for his son’s team on the high school level and he’s said that his plan is to go back to doing that now that his return to the field has come to an end.

On Monday, Rivers said from the Colts’ locker room that NFL interest is “nothing that I would shut down before it even became a possibility” but that there has been no substantive interest from teams at this point.

“There’s nothing of concrete with that,” Rivers said. “I think, if anything, this past month has taught me you’re open to obviously anything, I guess, and you go from there.”

Rivers also expressed confidence in his ability to do the job if something should come his way.

“I do think, as humbly as I can say it, that I can coach at this level,” Rivers said. “I know enough about the game, about the guys from a leadership standpoint — camaraderie, all that comes with it. But, again, that’s not something that I’m sitting here pursuing.”

Six teams currently have head coaching vacancies and there should be word soon if any of them are planning to add Rivers to their list of candidates.