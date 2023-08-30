Phillip Dorsett to sign with Broncos

With some injury concerns at the position, the Broncos are adding a veteran receiver.

Denver is signing Phillip Dorsett, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Dorsett, 30, was with the Raiders through the preseason before he was released on Tuesday. He caught eight passes for 103 yards in August.

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Dorsett spent last season with the Texans. He caught 20 passes for 257 yards with a touchdown.

Dorsett does have some experience with quarterback Russell Wilson, having spent some time with Seattle in 2020 and 2021. Dorsett missed the 2020 season due to injury but was back with the club’s practice squad the following year and appeared in two games.

In 92 career appearances, Dorsett has 151 receptions for 2,001 yards with 12 touchdowns.