Phony final year complicates Alvin Kamara contract situation

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Phony final year complicates Alvin Kamara contract situation

  
Published June 13, 2024 07:03 PM

Phony contract years are more trouble than they’re worth.

They create the false impression that the player is making more than he is. Then, when the contract approaches the phony final year, the player knows he’ll be cut before that money is ever paid.

That’s what’s happening with the Saints and running back Alvin Kamara. The goal when he signed his current contract was to get the new-money average to $15 million. To get there, a fake final year of $25 million was tacked onto the back end. Now, as he enters the next-to-last year of the deal with a base salary of $10.2 million, the two sides are trying to extend the agreement.

The negotiations on an extension have gone nowhere. Which prompted Kamara to leave the team’s mandatory minicamp.

The recent contract given to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey surely is a factor. He bumped the new money average from $16 million (with no phony back end) to $19 million (with no phony back end).

That’s the other problem with fake final years. The $25 million payment that was never going to be paid makes it harder to pump up the new money average with an extension.

Both McCaffrey and Kamara were drafted in 2017. Early in their careers, they had roughly the same per-touch impact. The difference was that McCaffrey was getting the ball more often.

McCaffrey has continued to produce at a high level, winning the league’s offensive player of the year award in 2023. Kamara’s rushing average has slipped under four yards over the past three years combined, and he had a career-low 6.2 yards per reception last season.

Although veteran running backs have done a little better this year financially, there’s clearly a gap between what Kamara wants and what the Saints want to pay. And it culminated in the unusual development of a player showing up for mandatory minicamp and then walking out.