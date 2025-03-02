 Skip navigation
Pitt CB Mason Alexander dies in car accident

  
Published March 2, 2025 01:14 PM

The Pitt football family suffered a tragedy on Saturday night. Freshman cornerback Mason Alexander, 18, died in a car accident.

The incident occurred in his hometown of Fishers, Indiana.

Via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Alexander was a passenger in a 2016 BMW that attempted to pass another car on a two-lane road. It swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a car heading in the opposite direction and eventually struck a tree.

“I received a call this morning that no parent, teacher or coach ever wants to get -- the news of the sudden loss of a young and promising life,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “Our entire program is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Mason Alexander’s passing.

Alexander enrolled at Pitt in January, after graduating early from high school.

We extend our condolences to Alexander’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches.