Player personnel director Dru Grigson out in Arizona

Another day, another change in the Cardinals’ front office.

Yesterday the Cardinals parted ways with VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris, and today the Cardinals have parted ways with director of player personnel Dru Grigson, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Grigson had been with the Cardinals for 16 years, having been promoted multiple times in the team’s scouting department.

Grigson is the brother of Ryan Grigson, the VP of player personnel for the Vikings who was previously general manager of the Colts.