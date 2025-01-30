 Skip navigation
Press Taylor to become the Bears’ passing game coordinator

  
Published January 29, 2025 07:39 PM

The Bears are hiring Press Taylor as their passing game coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Taylor spent the past three years as the offensive coordinator with Jaguars, working with Trevor Lawrence under head coach Doug Pederson. He now will work with Caleb Williams under head coach Ben Johnson and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Taylor got his start in the NFL coaching ranks in 2013 with the Eagles. He worked his way up to quarterbacks coach in 2018 and added the passing game coordinator title in 2020. The Colts made him a senior offensive assistant in 2021.

In 2022, he became a coordinator for the first time.

Johnson will call the plays for the Bears’ offense, while leaning on Doyle and Taylor.