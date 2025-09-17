 Skip navigation
Preston Smith to sign with the Commanders

  
Published September 17, 2025 08:57 AM

Edge rusher Preston Smith is heading back to Washington.

NFL Media reports that Smith is going to sign with the Commanders. Smith entered the NFL as a 2015 second-round pick of the team.

Smith spent four seasons in Washington and recorded 168 tackles, 24.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He signed with the Packers in 2019 and remained with the team until being traded to the Steelers during the 2024 season.

Smith has 443 tackles, 70.5 sacks, five interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries over his entire career.

Von Miller and Dorance Armstrong are the current starters on the edge or the Commanders.