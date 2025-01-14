Prime Video’s Steelers-Ravens playoff game averages 22.07 million viewers

Amazon Prime televised its first ever playoff game on Saturday night. Despite expectations that it would set a record for NFL streaming, the Steelers-Ravens game fell short.

An average of 22.07 million viewed the game. And while that was a high-water mark for the Prime Video package, the Christmas Day games on Netflix both exceeded 24 million.

It probably didn’t help that the game wasn’t close, with the Ravens leading 21-0 at the half and with the Steelers never getting within 14.

Still, it was a very good number, albeit lower than the 22.86 million average crowd for Dolphins-Chiefs on Peacock.

For Peacock, the playoff game was part of a limited two-game package. For Prime Video, it was the culmination of the third year of a weekly Thursday night package.