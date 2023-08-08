Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard working with OL, the third position he has played

Patrick Ricard has made the Pro Bowl the past four seasons as a fullback. He also has played defensive tackle in the NFL.

Now, the Ravens are giving Ricard a look in the offensive line.

The team activated Ricard off the physically unable to perform list, and he worked exclusively with the offensive line Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Ricard missed the first 10 practices of training camp while working his way back from offseason hip surgery.

“We just want to look at it right now and see what it looks like,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “If you feel good about it, then keep moving with it. It’s kind of late [in training camp], so he’d really, really have to look good for us to do that. With Pat, you never know. I wouldn’t count him out.”

Ricard, a defensive lineman at the University of Maine, made the Ravens in 2017 as an undrafted rookie. Two years later, he became the first NFL player in 10 years to play more than 100 snaps on offense and 100 on defense in the same season when he played 342 at fullback and 140 on defense. (He also saw 102 snaps on special teams that season.)

New offensive coordinator Todd Monken might not use a fullback as regularly as the Ravens have in past seasons. Ricard played 64 percent of the offensive plays last season and 57 percent the previous season.

“Pat’s quite an athlete,” Harbaugh said. “He can do a lot of different things. Maybe we expand his role for a little bit of time here and see what he does.”