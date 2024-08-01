Pro Bowl Games will remain in Orlando for 2025

The Pro Bowl Games are staying in Orlando, for at least another year.

The NFL has announced that the various events other than an actual football game will be back at Camping World Stadium for the second straight year.

Orlando hosted the Pro Bowl from 2017 through 2020. There was no game in 2021. Las Vegas then hosted the last Pro Bowl and the first Pro Bowl Games.

Many thought the shift of the Pro Bowl Games from Las Vegas to Orlando was temporary, occasioned by the fact that Las Vegas hosted last year’s Super Bowl. While the NFL hasn’t addressed the decision to not take the event back to Las Vegas for 2025, it’s possible that the league has realized that it makes no sense to bring 88 players to the hotbed of American gambling, given the NFL’s inconsistent, hypocritical approach to profiting from it while severely restricting the ability of players to do it.

At last year’s Super Bowl, for example, none of the players from the 49ers or Chiefs were allowed to set foot in a casino, until the game ended. Then, it was fine.

So it makes sense to keep events like the Pro Bowl out of Sin City. If players can’t go to a casino, it makes no sense to bring so many players to a place where casinos are everywhere.