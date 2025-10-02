 Skip navigation
Pro Football Hall of Fame names 52 Seniors candidates under consideration for Class of 2026

  
Published October 2, 2025 11:27 AM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the names of 52 Seniors candidates who have advanced to the next round of consideration for the Class of 2026.

The seniors screening committee pared down a list of 162 nominees to the current group, which is made up of players whose last game came before or during the 2000 NFL season. Another committee will cut that number down to 25 and nine before naming three finalists for election to Canton.

Last year’s finalists were Sterling Sharpe, Maxie Baughn, and Jim Tyrer. Sharpe was the only one elected and the other two are part of the group of 52 candidates. The entire group appears below.

Quarterbacks: Ken Anderson, Charlie Conerly, Roman Gabriel, Jack Kemp, Don Meredith.

Running backs: Ottis Anderson, Larry Brown, Roger Craig, Chuck Foreman, Cecil Isbell, Paul “Tank” Younger.

Wide receivers/tight ends: Mark Clayton, Isaac Curtis, Lavvie Dilweg, Henry Ellard, Harold Jackson, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Stanley Morgan, Art Powell, Otis Taylor.

Offensive linemen: Jay Hilgenberg, Chris Hinton, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, Marvin Powell, Dick Schafrath, Jerry Sisemore, Walt Sweeney, Jim Tyrer, Al Wistert.

Defensive linemen: L.C. Greenwood, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Jim Marshall, Harvey Martin.

Linebackers: Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Mike Curtis, Larry Grantham, Lee Roy Jordan, Clay Matthews Jr., Matt Millen, Tommy Nobis.

Defensive backs: Dick Anderson, Bobby Boyd, Pat Fischer, Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Lemar Parrish, Everson Walls.

Special teams: Steve Tasker.