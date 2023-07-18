 Skip navigation
Prosecution drops assault charge against Rashad Weaver

  
Published July 18, 2023 04:46 PM

The prosecution has dropped the misdemeanor simple assault charge against Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Weaver’s criminal trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but the case was closed June 28 after the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania determined it was no longer willing to pursue criminal charges.

The charge stemmed from an April 18, 2021, incident outside the Foxtail bar in Pittsburgh.

According to the complaint, police officers found a woman lying on the ground early in the morning. Demetria Navjelis told them Weaver “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground, where she ultimately hit her head.”

The former University of Pittsburgh player was charged in May 2021, shortly after the Titans drafted him in the fourth round.

Weaver played only two games as a rookie before breaking his right fibula in a game against the Colts. He totaled 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 16 games last season.

He is the team’s third edge rusher behind Harold Landry and free-agent addition Arden Key.