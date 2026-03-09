Prosecutors drop charges against Patriots DL Christian Barmore

Prosecutors dropped the domestic assault case against Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore, Ted Wayman of WCVB reports.

Barmore, 26, was in court on Monday to be arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery on a family/household member. The hearing ended when the prosecution told the judge the case was “not viable” after receiving new information from the alleged victim.

“It was a delayed complaint and the victim had mixed emotions about whether she wanted to go forward,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said outside the courthouse, via Wayman.

Barmore was accused in August of 2025 of grabbing the phone out of the hand of a woman he was in a 3 1/2-year relationship with and throwing her to the floor when she tried to leave the house. The incident allegedly happened in front of the couple’s 2-year-old child.

Quinn said the victim remains out of state and does not plan to return.