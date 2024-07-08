Prosecutors “moving quickly and expeditiously” in Khyree Jackson crash investigation

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Jacksonnews.jpg
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Jacksonnews.jpg
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Prosecutors “moving quickly and expeditiously” in Khyree Jackson crash investigation

  
Published July 8, 2024 03:16 PM

A spokesperson for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office provided an update into the investigation into the circumstances of a three-car crash that killed Vikings fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson and two other men in Maryland early on Saturday.

Jackson, Anthony Lytton Jr., and Isaiah Hazel were high school teammates and they were riding in a Dodge Charger when an Infiniti Q50 struck it while trying to change lanes. The three men were killed and the Infiniti went on to hit another car.

An initial report on the crash said investigators believed alcohol “may have been a contributing circumstance” and spokesperson Denise Douglas said to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune on Monday that prosecutors in her office “are definitely moving quickly and expeditiously” toward a decision about whether to charge Cori Imani Clingman, who was driving the Infiniti.

“Our office continues to work diligently with [the State Patrol] on this ongoing investigation,” Douglas said. “We only have initial reports, which do not include the [blood alcohol content], which has to be developed from the medical records in this case. We have not yet received those yet.”

Douglas said an “early evidentiary review” is scheduled for this week as one of the next steps toward a decision about criminal charges.