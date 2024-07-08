Prosecutors “moving quickly and expeditiously” in Khyree Jackson crash investigation

A spokesperson for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office provided an update into the investigation into the circumstances of a three-car crash that killed Vikings fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson and two other men in Maryland early on Saturday.

Jackson, Anthony Lytton Jr., and Isaiah Hazel were high school teammates and they were riding in a Dodge Charger when an Infiniti Q50 struck it while trying to change lanes. The three men were killed and the Infiniti went on to hit another car.

An initial report on the crash said investigators believed alcohol “may have been a contributing circumstance” and spokesperson Denise Douglas said to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune on Monday that prosecutors in her office “are definitely moving quickly and expeditiously” toward a decision about whether to charge Cori Imani Clingman, who was driving the Infiniti.

“Our office continues to work diligently with [the State Patrol] on this ongoing investigation,” Douglas said. “We only have initial reports, which do not include the [blood alcohol content], which has to be developed from the medical records in this case. We have not yet received those yet.”

Douglas said an “early evidentiary review” is scheduled for this week as one of the next steps toward a decision about criminal charges.