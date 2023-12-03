Puka Nacua 70-yard touchdown gives Rams 10-7 lead over Browns

Puka Nacua set the Rams rookie receiving record on the Rams’ first drive.

He obliterated it on the second.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Nacua down the seam for a 70-yard touchdown, giving Los Angeles a 10-7 lead over Cleveland.

Stafford appeared to check to the play at the line of scrimmage, reacting off the look from Cleveland’s defense — which is coordinated by the quarterback’s former head coach, Jim Schwartz. Linebacker Sione Takitaki was the closest to Nacua in coverage, for an obvious mismatch.

Nacua now has 1,006 yards and counting this season along with four touchdowns.

The 70-yard touchdown was Los Angeles’ longest play of the season.

Stafford has started 4-of-5 for 94 yards with a TD.