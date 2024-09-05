Puka Nacua a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

Rams receiver Puka Nacua exited a joint workout with the Chargers on Aug. 4 with a right knee injury.

He missed some practice time, returning Aug. 26, and Nacua was a full participant on the Rams’ first injury report of the season.

“Yeah, he’s feeling good,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via a transcript from the team. “He had the knee that he tweaked a couple of weeks ago, but he’s feeling good. He has that good look in his eye, and I’m excited for him.”

The second-year receiver set the rookie record for receptions and receiving yards last season.

The Rams saw every player practice Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle), cornerback Darious Williams (hamstring) and cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) were limited. Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (shoulder) was a full participant.