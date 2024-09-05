 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Puka Nacua a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published September 4, 2024 09:49 PM

Rams receiver Puka Nacua exited a joint workout with the Chargers on Aug. 4 with a right knee injury.

He missed some practice time, returning Aug. 26, and Nacua was a full participant on the Rams’ first injury report of the season.

“Yeah, he’s feeling good,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via a transcript from the team. “He had the knee that he tweaked a couple of weeks ago, but he’s feeling good. He has that good look in his eye, and I’m excited for him.”

The second-year receiver set the rookie record for receptions and receiving yards last season.

The Rams saw every player practice Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle), cornerback Darious Williams (hamstring) and cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) were limited. Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (shoulder) was a full participant.