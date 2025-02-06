 Skip navigation
Puka Nacua excited to take on larger leadership role for Rams

  
Published February 6, 2025 03:23 PM

Wide receiver Puka Nacua said on Thursday that he is holding out hope that there might be a way for the Rams to work things out with Cooper Kupp, but it doesn’t look like there’s much chance that the two players are going to be teammates during the 2025 season.

During an appearance on PFT Live, Nacua said that is “something I’m still trying to process” but he has thought about what it will mean for his role on the team moving forward. Nacua said he learned how to be a professional from watching Kupp over the last two years and that he is looking forward to implementing those lessons as he takes on a bigger leadership position for the franchise.

“I’m excited to put those things into place and to follow the model that he kind of set in the Rams organization,” Nacua said.

The Rams will be hoping that the transition from Kupp to Nacua does not result in a drop in productivity and Nacua’s ability to follow in his teammate’s footsteps will help determine whether or not that’s the case.