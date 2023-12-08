Puka Nacua has a full practice Thursday

Puka Nacua did “everything” in Wednesday’s practice, coach Sean McVay said, but the Rams listed the rookie receiver as limited. The practice report had him doing everything Thursday.

He was a full participant.

Nacua injured his shoulder in Sunday’s victory over the Browns but is expected to play through the AC joint sprain Sunday.

Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick, already has set the team rookie receiving yards record. His 1,029 yards ranks seventh in the NFL, with his 77 catches ranking 11th.

Defensive back Quentin Lake (hamstring) and outside linebacker Bryon Young (knee) returned to limited work at Thursday’s practice.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) and outside linebacker Michael Hoecht (knee) remained out of practice.