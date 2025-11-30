Puka Nacua one-handed catch leads Rams to TD

The Rams are back on top after one of their top players made one of the catches of the year.

Puka Nacua made an incredible one-handed catch deep down the left sideline for a 31-yard gain. On the next play, Kyren Williams ran it up the middle for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 28-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Nacua’s catch was the play of the day so far in the contest, as he elevated over Mike Jackson — who had good coverage — to palm the ball in his right hand. He then secured it while going to the ground before getting back up and adding a few more yards before he was tackled.

Nacua now has four receptions for 53 yards on the contest, but none of them were more consequential than that catch, as the Rams had done nothing in the second half before that possession.

Williams has 10 carries for 63 yards so far on Sunday. He was announced earlier in the contest as questionable with an ankle injury but has been able to overcome it.