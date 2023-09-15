 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve
Syndication: The Tennessean
DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Week 2 with ankle injury
Texans vs Ravens
Texans list C.J. Stroud as questionable vs. Colts with right shoulder injury

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve
Syndication: The Tennessean
DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Week 2 with ankle injury
Texans vs Ravens
Texans list C.J. Stroud as questionable vs. Colts with right shoulder injury

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Puka Nacua questionable, but Sean McVay is expecting him to play

  
Published September 15, 2023 03:42 PM

After a stellar Week 1, Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua did not practice on Thursday with an oblique injury.

But it sounds as if he’ll be out there when Los Angeles takes on San Francisco this Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay said before Friday’s practice that Nacua will be listed as questionable on the final injury report, but the Rams are expecting him to play.

We’re being smart with him,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “You guys saw what a physical performance he had last week. He’s been involved in every part of it. We just wanted to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to get him feeling as good as possible by Sunday.

“Today’s even more of an above-the-neck emphasis, which he will take part of. So we feel good about that. But we will list him as questionable.”

Nacua caught 10 passes for 119 yards in his debut against the Seahawks.

The rest of Los Angeles’ injury report will be released later on Friday.